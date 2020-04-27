A new report has surfaced claiming the Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, recently took Davido to court after he failed to appear at the opening of their hotel despite receiving full payment.

Per Instablog9ja which shared the exclusive news, hints about the trouble between the trio began after a fake news report claimed that Mercy Johnson had given birth to her fourth child, and while many celebrities had kind things to say, Davido posted this in the comment section: “Wicked pple. Congrats tho.”

Instablog9ja has since revealed that their beef was because Prince Okojie dragged Davido to court for failing to show up after they paid him for an appearance. The report says:

“It has now been revealed that the tension between him and the Okojies may be connected to a failed business deal he had with Mr. Okojie in January, 2020. It was gathered that the singer was billed to perform at the opening ceremony of Okojie’s hotel in Abule Egba, Lagos, in January. However, after allegedly receiving the sum of N3million, Davido, who confirmed that he would be present at the grand launch, failed to show up. After all means to resolve the issue and get his refund proved abortive, Mr Okojie dragged singer to court in March, hence the bad blood between them.

Davido reacted to his claim, asserting that both Mercy and her husband are “wicked pple,” but then he dismissed the lawsuit claim as “big cap.”

See the post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

