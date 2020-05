Congratulations to Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie!

The proud husband has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of their fourth child who they have now named Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter,” he captioned the post which showed the mother and child in the hospital.

See the post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook