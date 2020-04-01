Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Photo

Mercy Johnson is one gorgeous mum!

The actress took to her Instagram to share the photo of her growing baby bump–she and her husband Prince Okojie are expecting their fourth child together, and fans already can’t wait to meet their new bundle of joy.

In her post, the actress encouraged fans to practice social distancing, to wash their hands regularly, and to stay safe

