Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Family on Husband’s Birthday

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Family on Husband’s Birthday

Congratulations again to Mercy Johnson!

Recall that the actress welcomed her fourth child days ago. And yesterday, she threw a birthday party for her husband Prince Odi Okojie, and shared the photo on social media.

She said this about the intimate event:

All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol

P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.
You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…

Related Posts

Presidents Celebrate Dele Momodu on His 60th Birthday: Photos & Videos

May 17, 2020

Barack Obama Tells Graduating Students Amid Pandemic: “Don’t Be Afraid”

May 17, 2020

Sammie Okposo Details Escaping Death on 3rd Mainland Bridge

May 17, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *