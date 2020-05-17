Mercy Johnson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Family on Husband’s Birthday

Congratulations again to Mercy Johnson!
Recall that the actress welcomed her fourth child days ago. And yesterday, she threw a birthday party for her husband Prince Odi Okojie, and shared the photo on social media.
She said this about the intimate event:
All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol
P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.
You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…
