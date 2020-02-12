Mercy Johnson has so much to be thankful for: her production debut, “The Legend of Inikpi” recently set a new record as Nollywood’s biggest epic film at the cinemas.

According to the actress, the movie has raked in N20 million, making it the first epic to break the jinx on Nollywood epics in Nigerian cinemas.

Bellanaija adds: Nollywood Epic movies perform poorly in comparison to all others in Nigerian cinemas. The record for highest grossing Nollywood epic was previously held by Emem Isong’s 2016 film, “Ayamma“ which grossed a total of approximately 16 million naira at the box office after several weeks. Interestingly, “The Legend of Inikpi” also holds till date the biggest Nollywood opening weekend of 2020 grossing 7.4 million naira while screening in just 44 cinemas.

And reacting to this feat, Johnson wrote on her Instagram:

“The first reaction to my film was a rude awakening; ‘epic movies don’t sell in Nigerian cinemas’ Honestly, I was terrified when I saw statistics on statistics… I’m humbled to see the love that #TheLegendofInikpi has received in its first week, It’s not the regular blockbuster figures of course but most importantly, it’s a strong validation that we should tell our stories and the people will come and watch them’’

See her post below: