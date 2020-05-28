Mercy Johnson Introduces Her Newest Blesssing, Divine-Mercy Okojie

Hello world, meet Divine-Mercy Okojie.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has officially introduced her newest blessing to the world.

The mum of 4 children showed off her few weeks old daughter on the occasion of children’s day.

Sharing the incredibly adorable pictures, the 35-year-old actress wrote;

“Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.

“You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.

“Welcome baby Divine ❤️…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie

Happy Children’s Day”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

