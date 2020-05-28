Mercy Johnson Introduces Her Newest Blesssing, Divine-Mercy Okojie

Hello world, meet Divine-Mercy Okojie.
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has officially introduced her newest blessing to the world.
The mum of 4 children showed off her few weeks old daughter on the occasion of children’s day.
Sharing the incredibly adorable pictures, the 35-year-old actress wrote;
“Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.
“You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.
“Welcome baby Divine ❤️…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie
Happy Children’s Day”.
View this post on Instagram
Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine ❤️…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie Happy Children’s Day