Mercy Johnson Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Mercy Johnson Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post

Congratulations to Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie!

The actress took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming video of herself, her husband, and their four children, with a children in which reaffirmed her love for Prince Okojie.

She wrote:

“Today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.
You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always…..

Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries….🙈🙈🙈🙈

Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me🤣🤣🤣”

Related Posts

Mike Edwards Shares His Wife’s Childbirth Video, Announces Arrival of Their Son

August 27, 2020

Kevin Hart Mocks NBC After They Used His Photo to Report an Usain Bolt Story

August 26, 2020

Bella Thorne Rakes in $1 Million in 24 Hours From OnlyFans

August 26, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply