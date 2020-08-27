Mercy Johnson Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post

Congratulations to Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie!

The actress took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming video of herself, her husband, and their four children, with a children in which reaffirmed her love for Prince Okojie.

She wrote:

“Today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.

You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always…..

Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries….🙈🙈🙈🙈

Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me🤣🤣🤣”