Mercy Johnson and Family do a Career Line Up and ‘Foodie’ Definitely has Our Vote

Mercy Johnson has gotten each member of her family to state their current job description in a hilarious post on social media.

The actress posted a photo of each member of the Okojie clan along with their chosen professions. From drama queen to politician, baller, doctor, chef, etc., all of these were found amongst members of the family of six.

However, of all the choices listed, we can truthfully tell you that foodie (which is the current occupation of the newest addition to the family- Divine-Mercy), has our vote.

The chef and mother of four captioned the shot,

“Everybody don choose career path sha🙈🤣🤣its the month of accomplishment, may all our prayers and dreams be answered. Happy New Month Everyone…. @princeodiokojie”.

