Mercy Eke’s Fans Drag Lilian Afegbai and Ike for Commenting on Her Picture

Lilian Afegbai is in hot water for posting a sexy photo of herself.

The actress and movie producer was dragged by fans of reality TV star and Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke after her love interest, Ike Onyema left a comment under Afegbai’s picture.

Lilian Afegbai posted the above sultry picture, dressed in a white one-piece suit that garnered her compliments from different quarters.

However, Mercy’s fans were not standing for the alleged disrespect after Ike dropped the fire emoji in the comment section. They went on to troll both Lilian and Ike, accusing Ike of liking every gril’s picture and Lilian of being a cougar.

