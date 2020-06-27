Mercy Eke Wants Women to Stop Pulling Each Other Down: “Be Beautiful!”

Mercy Eke wants women to just be beautiful; no need for bickering or pulling each other down.

The reality TV star wrote about this on her Instagram Story yesterday, in a post in which reminded her followers that the “universe is unending and that means there is enough space for each woman to leave her own mark and to be her own legacy.”

She continued, “We are all trying our best to be beautiful! We all just want to be loved, we want to be beautiful. We’re all trying to leave our own legacy!”

And she said a lot more. See her post below:

