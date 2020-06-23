Mercy Eke to Trolls Who Body-Shame Her: “I’ll Enhance My Body if I Want to”

Mercy Eke has never been one to shy away from defending herself from trolls.

During the recent episode of her Africa Magic reality TV show, the BBNaija winner addressed those who have a penchant for mocking her enhanced body. She noted that they mostly are ignorant people who can’t tell the difference before a getting liposuction done and silicone job, before adding that she even plans to enhance her lips.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable when people say she has silicone. I think the problem is ignorance. They are very very ignorant, because they don’t even know the difference between silicone and liposuction,” she said, adding, “I’m still going to enhance my body if I want to.”

She continued, “I’m even thinking of touching my lips. I want them bigger. Yeah.”

See the clip below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

