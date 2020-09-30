Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya to “Choke” Her in Hilarious New Video

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya to “Choke” Her in Hilarious New Video

Mercy Eke absolutely adores Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim.

The superstar held her 27th birthday bash in Lagos last night, which was attended by both present and past Big Brother Naija housemates, including the acclaimed star of this year’s edition–Erica, and her alleged partner, Kiddwaya.

From the video shared on both Erica and Mercy’s Instagram Stories, Mercy could be seen excitedly hugging Erica, both ladies so happy to finally meet each other.

Then, Mercy turned to Kiddwaya, who had kind things to say to her.

“Kidd, kill me. I want to die now,” she told the reality TV star, “Choke me, Kidd,” referencing Kidd and Erica’s famous romantic make out scenes during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

See the clips below:

, ,

Related Posts

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled a Diamond-Encrusted Pendant Featuring Owl and Lion

September 30, 2020

Burna Boy’s Mom and Sister Curate a Playlist for Spotify

September 30, 2020

Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya Break the Internet With New Videos

September 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply