Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya to “Choke” Her in Hilarious New Video

Mercy Eke absolutely adores Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim.

The superstar held her 27th birthday bash in Lagos last night, which was attended by both present and past Big Brother Naija housemates, including the acclaimed star of this year’s edition–Erica, and her alleged partner, Kiddwaya.

From the video shared on both Erica and Mercy’s Instagram Stories, Mercy could be seen excitedly hugging Erica, both ladies so happy to finally meet each other.

Then, Mercy turned to Kiddwaya, who had kind things to say to her.

“Kidd, kill me. I want to die now,” she told the reality TV star, “Choke me, Kidd,” referencing Kidd and Erica’s famous romantic make out scenes during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

See the clips below:

Mercy said Kidd should choke her. Erica dying of laughter. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TnH2cz5ZoP — sickandtired (@wuksbackup) September 29, 2020

They wanna see just Erica 😂😂 we’re sorry o. Star girl stole us. Mercy is too funny. This is someone that is not intimidated but happy for others. Her energy is everything 🔥 #EricaOurPride #MercyEkeSweet27 pic.twitter.com/Bo4tdT4MhO — Taiye (@GodswillTaiye) September 29, 2020

