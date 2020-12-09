Mercy Eke Teases Major Ambassadorial Deal; Erica Nlewedim Congratulates Her

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Mercy Eke Teases Major Ambassadorial Deal; Erica Nlewedim Congratulates Her

Mercy Eke is set to announce a major deal and has taken to her social media to tease her fans with sketchy details.

“12th December 2020,” she captioned the video which shows her sipping from her veiled bottle, prompting fans into making guesses about which company she would be partnering with.

And on her Instagram, Erica Nlewedim, who recently signed a double deal with Nigerian Breweries, congratulated her for being part of Paul Okoye’s management team.

See their exchange:

We can’t wati!

,

Related Posts

Gabrielle Union Partners With Snoop Dogg on Delivery Service Campaign

December 9, 2020

“Bless Me God and Guide Me” – Diane Russet Says on Twitter

December 9, 2020

BBN’s Kaisha Umaru is Ready to Start ‘Wahala’ Today!

December 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply