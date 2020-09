Mercy Eke sure knows how to spoil herself and for a birthday gift, she splurged millions of naira on a gift to self- a Range Rover Velar.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner who clocks 27 today, Tuesday, September 29, took to her Instagram page to reveal the white beauty of a car.

She wrote;

“I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it. Couldnt think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. From me to me…Range Rover Velar!!!!!!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook