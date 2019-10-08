Mercy Eke Speaks About Her Fight With Tacha, Relationship With Ike & More: Watch

This year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has finally come to an end, and housemates, like the winner Mercy Eke, are finally addressing some of the controversies surrounding their stay in the house.

Mercy, aka Lamborghini, sat down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to talk about her highlights in the house, especially her famous fight that got Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide disqualified from the game; her relationship with Ike Onyema; the strategy that led to her winning, and any more.

Interestingly, she thinks Tacha is a nice person.

Watch the video below: