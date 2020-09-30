Mercy Eke Shuts Down Lagos in Celebration of Her Birthday

Mercy Eke had the time of her life on her 27th birthday and threw the mother all parties to celebrate.

The BBNaija season 4 winner and self-acclaimed queen of highlights, shut down Lagos city as she partied with friends and celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Osas Ighodaro, etc. Also present were former Big Brother Naija contestants like Ike, Alex, Frodd, Elozonam, Dorathy, Prince, Omashola, Kiddwaya and others.

Mercy who had earlier received gifts like 2 plots of land from her fans, $10,000 cash and many more, made a serious fashion statement with her outfits for the night.

Her first look for a long silver dress featuring thigh high slit and serious bling details. The second outfit was a little red number with a corset bodice and bling details that did justice to her banging body.

See clips from Mercy Eke’s monster 27th birthday party.

