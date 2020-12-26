Mercy Eke Shuts Down Claims that She Tested Positive to COVID-19

Mercy Eke has taken to her Twitter to shut down the claims making rounds that she tested positive to COVID-19.

I can’t even fathom how people will be so wicked and blinded by hatred and jealousy to always try to tarnish my image, I don’t have #COVID and COVID is not a death sentence like y’all are making it look,” she tweeted, adding: “@VedicLifecare confirmed me negative lets spreed love.” 

She continued: “If I have #Covid I will be the one to tell y’all, as we approach 2021 let’s be more positive. Merry Christmas and a happy positive new year. Love y’all.”

See the tweets:

