Mercy Eke is living the best time of her life.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram to post a stunning video of herself having fun on a beach in Dubai, where she is currently holidaying with friends. And she put that curvaceous body on display with her highcut swimsuit.

“I Dey live my life, man turn am to shoot on sight,” she said in the video that has got everyone talking.

Check her out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook