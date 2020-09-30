Mercy Eke Shares Post-Birthday Photos, Thanks Her Fans

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Mercy Eke Shares Post-Birthday Photos, Thanks Her Fans

Mercy Eke is the babe she thinks she is!

Last night, the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner celebrated her 27th birthday with a bash, which was attended by the likes of Erica Nlewedim, Kiddwaya, Tiwa Savage, any many more others.

Now, Mercy has taken to her page to thank everyone who supported her, the message paired with sultry new photos that have gotten everyone talking.

She said:

My heart is filled with gratitude, I cant thank everyone enough for celebrating with me, for all the messages, the prayers, for showing up💪 the love was over whelming, I felt it in my heart, body and soul🙏🏾thank y’all so much you will be celebrated amen🥰
We really made a movie😭

Related Posts

Davido Flaunts His Body, Says Six-Pack Abs Are Overrated: “I’d Rather Have the Dag”

September 30, 2020

Kevin Hart and Wife,Eniko Welcome Daughter

September 30, 2020

Check Out this Video of BBNaija Winner, Laycon and Vee After His prize Presentation

September 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply