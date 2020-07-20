Mercy Eke Says Her N30 Million #BBNaija Prize Money is “Still Intact!”

Mercy Eke has yet to spend a naira out of the N30 million she won last year at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The TV star sat down for an Instagram chat in which she talked about her life prior to her winning, how joyous she was when she won the show, most especially, after the prize money dropped into her account, that she had to take a screenshot of her bank account and would often look at excess zeroes in awe.

Asked how much she had spent ever since winning that prize, she said, “the money is still intact.”

Watch her below:

