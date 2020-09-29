Mercy Eke Releases Stunning Photos as She Clocks 27

Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija season 4, ‘Pepper Dem’ edition is a year older today and has released stunning images to mark the occasion.

The former reality TV star cum businesswoman, took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos as she celebrates her 27th birthday, on Tuesday, September 29.

Mercy Eke whose BBNaija reign only came to an end on Sunday, September 27 after Laycon was crowned winner of the season five of the reality TV show, had a pink-themed photoshoot where she spotted pink hair and a pink bodysuit.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Mercy shared a beyond stunning image of herself in a beautiful gold dress by @msvesy with a gold crown on her head.

The details of the beauty shot were captioned in her post.

Happy birthday to Mercy. We hope you ‘relass and be taken kiaruff’ today.

