Mercy Eke has Some Words for Slut-Shamers: “Shame on You!”

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Mercy Eke has Some Words for Slut-Shamers: “Shame on You!”

Mercy Eke has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind. And today, the Big Brother Naija 2019 winner has some words for folks who have a penchant for slut-shaming hardworking women.

“If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you,” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued with the necessary callout: “And if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don’t have words for you. You all should know better.”

See the tweet that has got everyone talking:

,

Related Posts

Hauwa Indimi Throws Her Husband, Muhammad, a Thrilling 30th Birthday Vacation

December 3, 2020

Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” Album Makes The Guardian UK’s Top 50 Albums of 2020

December 3, 2020

Stella Damasus Celebrates 16th Anniversary of Late Husband, Jaiye Aboderin’s Death

December 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply