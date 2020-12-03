Mercy Eke has Some Words for Slut-Shamers: “Shame on You!”

Mercy Eke has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind. And today, the Big Brother Naija 2019 winner has some words for folks who have a penchant for slut-shaming hardworking women.

“If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you,” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued with the necessary callout: “And if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don’t have words for you. You all should know better.”

See the tweet that has got everyone talking:

If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you. And if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don't have words for you. You all should know better. — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) December 3, 2020

