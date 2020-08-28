Mercy Eke Gifts Older Sister a Toyota Venza for Birthday

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke has gifted her older sister a grey Toyota Venza for her birthday, today, August 28.

The former reality star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to wish her sibling a happy birthday and share pictures of the automobile gift.

Mercy Eke captioned the series of images with a sweet birthday message. She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke, you (sic) so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you @sweeryeke”.

