Mercy Eke Drags Her Fans in New Instagram Rant: ‘Why are You With Me?”

Mercy Eke is not happy with her Mercenaries.

Yesterday, she took to her Instagram to read them for filth, talking about how she expects them to defend her the way Nicki Minaj or Cardi B or Kylie Jenner’s fans defend their idols.

“Why can’t I have that kind of people?” she said, before directly asking her fans: “Why are you with me?” Then, she dared them to attack Nicki Minaj on social media to taste just how brutal the rapper’s fans can be.

She said a lot more. See her videos below:

