Mercy Eke Congratulates Mike and Perri Edwards on Their MTV Deal: “All We Do is Win!”

Congratulations again to Mike Edwards and his wife Perri Shakes-Drayton Edwards!

In case you missed it: the power couple landed a reality TV series from MTV UK and BET Digital tagged “Celebrity Bumps“, which will follow their journey to parenthood.

Celebrating this feat, Mercy Eke, who was besties with Mike during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house and still is friends with him, took to her Instagram to celebrate him, saying:

“Hellooooooooooooooo🎤my bestie @aireyys and wifey @itspsd just bagged a show on @mtvuk 👏 all we do is win win win no matter what” congratulations is the only valid conversation periodttt❗️”

See the heartwarming post below:

