Mercy Eke Celebrates the Success of Her Real Estate Business: “It Started as a Dream”

Mercy Eke continues to wax stronger and fans are super happy for her.

Today, the reality TV star and Big Brother Naija winner took to her Twitter to speak about how far she has come since emerging the winner of the reality TV show and launching her own real estate business.

“It started as a dream, and now it’s going very well,” she captioned the photo of herself celebrate a new sale with a glass of wine.

Check out her posts below:

