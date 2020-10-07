Mercy Eke Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Her #BBNaija Historical Winning

Mercy Eke is thankful.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram yesterday to celebrate the first year anniversary of her historical Big Brother Naija winning, which made her the first woman to win the competition.

In her post, she said:

“It has really been a year. A whole 365 days have passed and it still feels so surreal.

On this day, we changed the narrative. I was crowned the winner of BBN pepper Dem, and also the first female winner the show is yet to have.

We told the female child ”dare to win”🏆 we created history and became a force💪🛡️ we changed the game 🎱 and leveled the playing field.

‬

I can never thank @dstvnigeria @africamagic @multchoice enough for giving me this platform, to my fellow housemates who made my stay memorable🥰 to @ebuka for constantly being a source of inspiration to me and others, to my fans that rode and still rides with me🙏🏾 to my friends who stood by me while I was fuvking shit up in the house❤️ to my special gift from the house @aireyys iam_ikeonyema @diane.russet @veezeebaybeh💎I love y’all so fiercely💝 and I hope we all stay winning.

‪Thank you Mercenaries 🙏🛡️‬

‪Thank you Nigerians 🇳🇬 🙏‬

‪Thank you Africa 🙏 Together💪we made it possible❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MercyEkeWinVersary