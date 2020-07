Mercy Eke has officially garnered over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram, and she has shared a new photo to celebrate the milestone.

The reality TV star looks stunning in a blue Gucci hoodie, which she paired with a yellow chunky-heeled shoes, the look complete with an auburn wig and shark shades.

“HELLO TO MY 1.5MILLION FANMILY. Grateful heart,” she captioned the post.

Check her out below:

