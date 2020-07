Mercy Eke is simply hilarious.

The Big Brother Naija winner has endured a lot of trolling on social media, and now has chosen a humorous way of dealing with all those who won’t let her rest: she took to her Instagram Live to post a video of herself in weird makeup, casting a spell on those who keep “posting” her stories.

“Stop posting about me,” she said in mock-scary voice. “Stop posting about!” she added, hexing the trolls.

Check out the performance below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook