Mercy Aigbe Shuts Down Reports That She’s Back With Lanre Gentry

Mercy Aigbe has addressed the reports making rounds that she has reunited with her estranged husband Lanre Gentry.

Recent drama started after the hotelier sat down for a chat with Punch in which he claimed that the actress-producer is back with him.

“We are not in court and we don’t have any issues (again). She is my wife and the court case is over. She is back to my house,” he said, adding, “Women are usually misled by their friends. When a woman is in the midst of her friends, many things happen. However, when they realise that they have done something wrong, then they are good to go. We give thanks to God.”

Which turned out to be a lie.

Per LIB, Aigbe is upset. “What is wrong with Baba Juwon? And why are people still calling him to ask unnecessary questions? He just wants publicity. I stay in my own house,” she said.

And speaking with the press, a source revealed that Gentry is yet to move on. “Mercy is not in the country at the moment; she travelled out to get goods for her stores.,” the source said. “He (Gentry) knows that the media is not talking about him again, so he just wants to ‘trend’. Meanwhile, Mercy has moved on; he is the one that is stagnant. I think he is suffering from inferiority complex. At times, when he goes out, he introduces himself as Mercy Aigbe’s husband.”

Aigbe and Gentry’s marriage hit the rocks after he allegedly violently abused her two years ago.