Mercy Aigbe Has Interesting Message for Women Who Date Married Men

Mercy Aigbe had a message for women who date married men.

According to the actress, the women should consider cashing out of that relationship because the man aren’t theirs. Isn’t obvious already?

Anyway, the actress thought she was onto something.

She said, “If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn’t yours. Sis, he isn’t yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it. Don’t go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man o.”

And she said a lot more.

Watch her below: