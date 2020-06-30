Mercedes to race in Black Cars for 2020 F1 Season

Mercedes have ditched the silver arrows and will run a new black car in Formula 1 in 2020 as a signal of their commitment to more diversity in the elite circuit.

Mercedes said the Black Lives Matter movement had “shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism”.

World champion Lewis Hamilton called it an “important statement we are willing to change and improve as a business”.

Mercedes F1 team said in a statement that “just 3% of our workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of our employees are women.

“This lack of diversity shows that we need to find new approaches to attract talent from many areas of society we do not currently reach.”

The team will also launch a diversity and inclusion programme that will include raising awareness, analysis of their recruitment programme, collaboration with F1 stakeholders on accessibility and education initiatives, BBC writes.

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff said: “Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes.

“But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.

“We will not shy away from our weaknesses in this area, nor from the progress we must still make; our livery is our public pledge to take positive action.”

