“Mental Health is Important” – Uti Nwachukwu Speaks on Erica Nlewedim’s Situation

Everyone has been posting their hot takes on the Erica Nlewedim vs Laycon drama that rocked the Big Brother Naija house hours ago.

In case you missed it: Erica got into a fight with Laycon who had spread stories in the house about how she severally tried to kiss Erica. Erica had admitted that she only attempted once when she was wasted from excessive drinking, and so was surprised to hear Laycon’s allegation.

Last night, after they came out from the party venue, she confronted him, and this led to one of the messiest nights in the history of BBNaija, during which she spoke about her family, her unresolved trauma. The mental breakdown was too heartbreaking for many people.

Now, she is making peace with the fact that she possibly will be disqualified from the show, and one of her supporters, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to his page to speak about the importance of mental health care.

“#Bbnaija competition aside, A LOT OF MEN&WOMEN are going/have gone thru what Erica is goin thru. Google GASLIGHTING Usually the Victims end up being mislabeled cosof their REACTION. This is why I PRIORITISE therapy MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL IF NOT MORE!” he wrote.

See his tweets:

#Bbnaija competition aside,

A LOT OF MEN&WOMEN are going/have gone thru what Erica is goin thru. Google GASLIGHTING Usually the Victims end up being mislabeled cosof their REACTION💔 This is why I PRIORITISE therapy MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL IF NOT MORE! — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

