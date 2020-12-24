Men who Don’t Give Their Women N2 Million Naira Asides Christmas Presents are in Trouble -FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode has placed undue pressure on men like himself after calculating their supposed monetary committment to their women this season.

The former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stated that the era of ‘kanyamata and bone straight’ comes with the added expense of at least 2 million naira from men to their women, if not there’ll be trouble.

Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted;

“In this era of “kanyamata”, “bone straight” and “rip jeans” any man that doesn’t hi w his lady at least 2 million naira to buy HERSELF goodies for Christmas is in trouble.That is 2 million cash OUTSIDE of the traditional Christmas gifts he has to go  &buy himself &present to her!

