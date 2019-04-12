Men to be Fined for Masturbating

In bad news for a lot of men out there, masturbation is likely to become a crime in the forthcoming months.

American politician in Texas, Jessica Farrar, has requested the court to ensure that that the any man who is caught masturbating pays a fine of $100 (N36,000) if caught in the act.

The act called the “Man’s Right to Know Act” ensures that any man who produces or releases semen outside of sex gets fined.

Farrar who has been actively working on the bill since 2017 insists that this is to save unborn children because masturbating is an “act against an unborn child, failing to preserve the sanctity of life.”

This bill is coming on the heels of the law on women’s rights passed in 2010.

The Woman’s Right to Know Act penalizes women to the sum of $1,000 (N360,000) if they abort a pregnancy close to churches and schools.

Interesting times ahead…