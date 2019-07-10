‘Men in Black’ Actor Rip Torn Dies at 88

Rip Torn is dead.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, whose real name is Elmore Rual Torn Jr., reportedly passed away at his Lakeville, Connecticut home with his family by his side, Deadline reports.

The actor appeared in dozens of films, television shows, and Broadway plays, and was famous for his roles as Zed in the first and second installments of Men in Black, Artie on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show, and Patches O’Houlihan in DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story. Torn also played the character of Don Geiss on NBC’s 30 Rock, Lionel Banks on Will & Grace, and voiced Zeus in Walt Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules.

And one of those who have taken to social media to mourn him is co-actor, Will Smith. See his post below:

Torn was 88.