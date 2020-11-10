Men Don’t Have Any Significant Bearing in My Life – Ifu Enada

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Enada has decided to live life on her own terms without giving any significance to men.

The former reality TV star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to lament her inability to attract a good man despite being the sweetest friend and/or lover anyone could ask for.

Ifu Enada made it clear that she has never asked men for money in any of the romantic relationships she has been involved in but would rather give to the man to help him build.

The upcoming actress also noted that she was reminded of the type of grade A douchebags she attracts after an old flame resurfaced not too long ago.

Ifu made it clear that she has come to terms with the reality that she might not be lucky in love and would rather focus on being super successful which is something she knows she’s destined to be.

