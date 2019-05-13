Melissa McCarthy Replaces Steve Harvey as the Host of ‘Little Big Shots’

THR is reporting that Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy will take over kids’ talent showcase, “Little Big Shots,” when it returns in early 2020.

According to the media house, the unscripted series which spotlights kids with unique and outstanding talents is getting an unprecedented makeover as McCarthy replaces Steve Harvey, who hosted the show’s first three seasons.

NBC Entertainment co-chairman Paul Telegdy told reporters Sunday in announcing the change that McCarthy will host a “new version” of the show: “Everyone around here is just incredibly excited to have [McCarthy] at NBC,” he said. Telegdy added that McCarthy will offer a chance for “a real refresh” for the show, although any specific format changes are still being worked out. “Melissa is just an incredible performer and incredible comedian, and she’ll bring a really fresh perspective to it,” he said. And this comes a few days after Harvey’s syndicated talk show was officially canceled, his time slot now given to Kelly Clarkson whose show will premiere in the fall.