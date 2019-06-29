Melissa McCarthy May Play ‘Ursula’ in Join Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

Melissa McCarthy may grace her screens again, this time as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Little Mermaid.’

According to Variety, the actress is in talks to take the role. And sources close to pre-production on the film say Disney is looking to make a number of “contemporary and compelling” casting choices, with McCarthy top of the list to portray the iconic sea witch.

Rob Marshall is helming the project which is expected to feature songs from the 1989 original movie, just as other Disney live-action remakes have, while also incorporating new original tunes from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

And this comes just weeks after Disney gave fans a live-action remake of Aladdin just last month, while the Beyoncé and Donald Glover-starring Lion King is just weeks away.

