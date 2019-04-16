Melaye to Attend Wedding of Couple who met on his Facebook Page

After weathering a political storm to return to the 9th National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye is still on a roll as he’s promised to attend the wedding of a couple who met on his Facebook page.

The lovestruck man, identified as Abiola Alayande, took to Twitter to reveal that he got hooked to his partner Fatima Olaniyan in the comment section of the Senator Melaye’s Facebook page.

Alayande shared the screenshots of the Facebook post and wrote:

“So, I met this young beautiful and virtuous lady on @dino_melaye facebook page, 22 months after we are getting married.”

From the screenshots shared by the Alayande, the lady had inquired about the state the Senator represents at the Senate, Alayande then responded to her question and subsequently requested to speak with her via private chat which the lady obliged.

From his story, the loved-up duo will be getting married at the end of the month in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

And Melaye, senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, has promised to honour the couple by attending their wedding.

The controversial senator shared the love story on his Twitter page and wrote,

“Congratulations. Invite me for the wedding and I will honour both of you.”

So, i met this young beautiful and virtuous lady on @dino_melaye facebook page, 22 months after we are getting married. 💪💪💪 #FAMA2019 #OurLoveStory pic.twitter.com/nKFzGPd9wx — Abiola Alayande (@mfclothingceo) April 15, 2019

Man set to marry a girl he met on Senator Dino Melaye's Facebook page. Congratulations. Invite me for the wedding and I will honour both of you. https://t.co/Kjucc0XrIi — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 15, 2019

Earlier, we reported that Melaye donated artificial limbs to amputees in Abuja.

Nice touch from him.