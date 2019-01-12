Melaye Sleeps on Bare Floor at DSS Facility

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, was moved to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Melaye however refused to be admitted into the facility as he decided to sleep on bare floor.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, explained that the lawmaker was taken away from the Police Clinic to another government-owned medical facility after the senator and the police disagreed about his fitness to face trial.

Moshood revealed further that the police have obtained a warrant of arrest to detain the lawmaker.

He said the police secured the warrant from a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to keep Senator Melaye for 14 days, which started from Wednesday, January 9.

Meanwhile, members of Senator Melaye’s family decried the treatment of the lawmaker after he was moved from the Police Clinic where he has been receiving treatment since last week.

They said they have not been told why he was taken to the medical facility of the DSS because he does not have a case with the security agency.

Melaye was declared wanted by the police for alleged criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide after a clash between his convoy and the authorities in his native Kogi State last year.