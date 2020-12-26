Melaye sings birthday song for Jesus Christ [Watch]

Senator Dino Melaye, who for some is a singer moonlighting as a politician, is back doing what he does best – dropping hits!

On the occasion of the 2020 Christmas, the former Kogi West senator, has decided to regale Jesus Christ with a beautiful birthday song.

Melaye took to his Twitter handle on December 25th, 2020, to sing an indigenous Yoruba hymn to Jesus as he wished him a happy birthday.

In addition, the controversial ex-lawmaker – beaming with big smiles all through – also wished his followers and all Nigerians a wonderful Christmas message in the festive season.

Watch and enjoy the video below:

Happy birthday Jesus Christ of Nazareth pic.twitter.com/NZVLrJQqXX — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) December 25, 2020

