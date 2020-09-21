Melaye releases diss track for Oshiomhole after Edo election humiliation [Video]

Senator Dino Melaye is back doing what he does best – releasing diss track for political rivals.

This time, the subject of his scorn is the dethroned godfather of Edo politics, Adams Oshiomhole after the resounding victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s poll.

In a viral video, Melaye ridiculed Oshiomhole, by taking aim at his nickname ‘Oshio-baba’.

According to him, Oshiomhole should no longer be called ‘Oshio Baba’, but ‘Oshio Pikin’.

Melaye recorded the video in Benin moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Obaseki as the winner of the poll.

See a clip of his ‘hit song’ below.

