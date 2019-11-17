Melaye rejects Senatorial results, says his Nephew was ‘Killed’

Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi West Senatorial District rerun election, has rejected results announced from the election thus far.

“They brought mayhem on my own community and even killed my nephew,” Melaye told journalists in Abuja.

“We are waiting to see what INEC will do, but I reject in totality, this fictitious result and I want to say that all these are not about the election, it is about Dino Melaye.”

He alleged that the election was marred by violence, and malpractices.

“The innovation is that what we had is what I have christened ‘Helicopter election’.

“For the first time, rigging has been advanced to the level that now the use of a helicopter in perpetuating this electoral atrocity manifested yesterday.”

He alleged that helicopters hovered around polling units in Lokoja area of Kogi State dropping bullets on innocent, harmless citizens and electorate to scare them from voting for their preferred candidate.

Melaye said that the violence witnessed in his community was enough for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the collation of result.

Thugs invaded the polling unit at Ward 01, Unit 004 to cart away ballot boxes at Ayetoro area of Kogi State where Senator Melaye had voted on Saturday.

Melaye posited that it will be logical for the collation of results be stopped since the missing ballot boxes are yet to be recovered.