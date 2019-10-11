Melaye reacts to Appeal Court Ruling annulling his Election

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Melaye reacts to Appeal Court Ruling annulling his Election

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the Appeal Court ruling which affirmed his sacking as Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court in its ruling on Friday upheld the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Melaye and ordered a fresh election for the district.

Reacting, the controversial lawmaker took to his Twitter page to call for calm and reassure that he will be victorious in the end.

See his tweet below…

,

Related Posts

Breaking: Dino Melaye loses Appeal

October 11, 2019

‘APC can’t get 20% votes’ – PDP

October 11, 2019

Governor Dickson appoints 60 new aides 5 weeks to Guber Poll

October 11, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *