Melaye reacts to Appeal Court Ruling annulling his Election

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the Appeal Court ruling which affirmed his sacking as Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

The Appeal Court in its ruling on Friday upheld the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Melaye and ordered a fresh election for the district.

Reacting, the controversial lawmaker took to his Twitter page to call for calm and reassure that he will be victorious in the end.

See his tweet below…

I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) October 11, 2019