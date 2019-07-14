Melaye ‘Joins’ Miyetti Allah, Asks for Ruga Settlement

Senator Dino Melaye says he is now a member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and deserves a share of the Ruga settlement.

The lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district said during the funeral service of his mother in Aiyetoro-Gbedde, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

He noted that he’d received 104 cows from sympathisers and this has made him qualified to join Miyetti Allah.

The service held at Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Oke-Ayo assembly, Iluafon quarters in Ijumu.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the good people of this country, including the chief of army staff, and several others that have identified with me and my family,” he said.

“During this period, I have received 104 cows and I can say I’m now a member of Miyetti Allah, and will thereby ask President Buhari to make available to me a Ruga cattle settlement.”

The lawmaker later announced the donation of N5 million to the church where the service held in addition to another N1 million donation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership.

Dignitaries at the event were Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Ike Ekeremadu, former deputy senate president; Dimeji Bankole, ex-speaker of the house of representatives and Felicia Etteh, also a former speaker of the house of reps.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, sent representatives.