Melaye Freed on Bail, Sues IGP

Senator Dino Melaye has regained freedom after over two weeks in police custody.

His release follows a ruling by a high court in Abuja granting bail to the lawmaker on health grounds Friday.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, said Melaye should be allowed to attend to his health as he could not be arraigned on a stretcher or on his hospital bed.

Halilu ordered the senator to present three sureties who reside and have properties in Abuja, emphasisng that one of the sureties must be the clerk of the national assembly who would write provide a letter attesting that Melaye will always be available for trial.

After fulfilling his bail conditions, Melaye filed a suit against the inspector-general of police (IGP), seeking that the police do not arrest him.

The embattled lawmaker is being accused of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, among others, after an encounter between his convoy and the police in his native Kogi State in 2017.

He denied the charges, blaming his travails on erstwhile IGP, Ibrahim Idris.