Melaye ‘Enters’ Kogi Governorship Race

Senator Dino Melaye has confirmed that he is interested in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

This comes amid reports that the lawmaker declared his gubernatorial ambition at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting in Aiyetoro Gbede, his hometown in Kabba local government area of the state, TheCable writes.

The senator representing Kogi west all but confirmed the rumours by posting a cryptic message on Twitter and also retweeting a story on his governorship bid.

“Kogites!! Here am I, send me,” he tweeted.

His first hurdle will be to beat Abubakar Idris, son of a former governor of Kogi, and other contenders for the ticket of the opposition party.

After that, he will now go toe-to-toe with his bête noire, Yahaya Bello, incumbent governor of the state, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).