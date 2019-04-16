Melaye Donates Artificial Limbs to Amputees in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye is in the news again, and this time, it’s for something very laudable as he has donated artificial limbs to some amputees living in Abuja.

The senator representing Kogi West posted some photos from the humanitarian outing and urged Nigerians to partake in “progressive ventures”.

It is understood that the controversial lawmaker took part of the programme called ‘Out on a Limb’ channelled towards helping amputees.

Appreciating his gesture, one Mary Ikoku, @maryikoku, wrote on Twitter;

Dear Sen. @dino_melaye , U are a ray of sunshine to humanity. You didn’t just go out on a limb, you also donated a limb. Thank you for putting a smile on amputees’ faces! Words can’t even express how grateful we are. #Tifoutonalimb #EnsuringInclusiveness #OutonalimbMaitama.”

See more photos from his visit below.

Well, this is the Melaye we all want to see.