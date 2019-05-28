‘Melaye did not Jump off Moving Vehicle’ – Witness

A Prosecution witness told an FCT High Court that Sen. Dino Melaye did not jump out of a moving vehicle on April 24, 2018.

A police driver with the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, Inspector Abana Mallum, while testifying, said:”anyone who said Melaye jumped out through the window, is a liar.”

Melaye, who represents Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, is charged before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, sitting in Apo, by the police with six counts bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property.

He was said to have committed the alleged offence on April 24, 2018 while being conveyed by the police to Lokoja, Kogi.

The police alleged that Melaye sat on the ground, holding a substance in one hand, threatening to drink it to kill himself and implicate police officers.

He was further alleged to have broken the windshield of the vehicle in which he was being conveyed to Lokoja with his elbow and caused damage to police property.

The offence, the prosecution said contravened the provisions of sections 148,153,173,231, 326 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The witness made this known while being cross-examined by counsel for Melaye, Benson Igbanoi, who held the brief of Dr Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Mallum, however, told the court that Melaye held something in his hand but he could not identify what it was.

” I don’t know where he got the thing from,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Oriji has adjourned till May 28, for the continuation of hearing.